UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Electricity And Water Authority Receives LEED Platinum Rating For Green Buildings

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:15 AM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority receives LEED Platinum Rating for green buildings

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) Distribution Power Division Complex in Al Ruwayyah has received the Platinum Rating for green buildings from Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED v4) awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), achieving 86 points. This is a new global recognition of DEWA’s success in implementing the highest international standards in green buildings.

"We are committed to the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency in all our projects and initiatives. The Distribution Power Division Complex receiving the Platinum Rating for green buildings from LEED highlights DEWA’s sustainability efforts. This supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which outlines an integrated roadmap for urban development based on sustainable development, to make Dubai the world’s best place to live. It also supports the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce 30% of electricity and water consumption by 2030, as well as DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Dubai is the first city in the Arab World and the MENA region to receive this prestigious certification.

Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil at DEWA said that the Complex adds to DEWA’s growing list of green buildings.

These include the Sustainable Building in Al Quoz, the first sustainable government building in the UAE and the largest government building in the world to receive the Platinum Rating for green buildings by the USGBC, the Innovation Centre, the R&D Centre, the Smart Grid Station, and Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro).

He added that the Distribution Power Division Complex saves nearly 30% of energy, 51.46% of indoor water, and 60% of outdoor water compared to conventional buildings. 41% of the building materials have an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and 26% of the building material have Cradle to Cradle/Health Product Declaration certificates. The Complex features a 663KW solar photovoltaic system.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said that the Distribution Power Division Complex building provides a healthy work environment to enhance the happiness of employees through several features. These include maintaining the highest indoor air quality through a high-efficiency air filtering system, and periodic CO2 measurement and monitoring. The building includes parking for 1,335 vehicles, three happiness lounges, a nursery, and a library. It also includes 36,754 square feet of green areas on its rooftop that are easily accessible by employees, in addition to facilities that support DEWA’s value-added services to its employees.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Water UAE Dubai Vehicles Rashid Hub All From Government Best Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

11 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

10 hours ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

10 hours ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

10 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.