UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Electronic Security Center Hosts Virtual Workshop With Government Officials To Outline Dubai Cyber Security Index

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Dubai Electronic Security Center hosts virtual workshop with government officials to outline Dubai Cyber Security Index

Dubai Electronic Security Center hosts virtual workshop with government officials to outline Dubai Cyber Security Index DUBAI, (Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Electronic Security Center, DESC, hosted a virtual workshop for officials and experts from government entities in Dubai to outline the Dubai Cyber Security Index, DCI.

The DCI was recently launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to support the overall performance of electronic and cybersecurity in government organisations within Dubai.

The workshop was held as part of DESC’s strategic plan to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in making Dubai the smartest, the happiest and the safest city in cyberspace.

The initiative was part of the framework set by Sheikh Hamdan, who emphasised in a recent meeting that protecting the electronic and digital borders is as important as protecting the land and sea borders. Dealing with the challenges of cyber and electronic security provides individuals and society with a high degree of protection from cyber threats as it is important to consolidate and synergise the efforts of various stakeholders, he added.

During the workshop, participants learnt about the mechanism behind the Index, which is the first of its kind in the world and connects the systems and networks of government entities in Dubai to the Security Operations Center at DESC.

This enables the authorities to address the threats by periodically sharing with them actionable security advisories.

One of the key objectives of the Index is to enhance the readiness of government entities to deal with various cyber threat scenarios. It also enhances their cybersecurity systems by utilising advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies and Big Data analysis to anticipate potential cyber threats. Operated and supervised by national specialist analysts at DESC, The Index measures the performance of government entities in several areas, including the rapid response to security alerts, the number of incidents resolved, and the amount of data associated with the Security Operations Center.

"We are working towards ensuring efficiency and accuracy by promoting healthy competition between government entities in cybersecurity and in developing their capabilities in this area. This is in line with the Index’s objectives to raise Dubai’s reputation and status as the most electronically secure city in the world, which requires continuous collaboration between various authorities in direct coordination with DESC," added Engineer Hassan Abdullah, Director of Security Systems at DESC."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Rashid From Government

Recent Stories

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

33 minutes ago

ADX lists capital increase shares of JULPHAR

33 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention supports plans t ..

33 minutes ago

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

48 minutes ago

National economy is strong and resilient to overco ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jo ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.