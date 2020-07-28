Dubai Electronic Security Center hosts virtual workshop with government officials to outline Dubai Cyber Security Index DUBAI, (Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Electronic Security Center, DESC, hosted a virtual workshop for officials and experts from government entities in Dubai to outline the Dubai Cyber Security Index, DCI.

The DCI was recently launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to support the overall performance of electronic and cybersecurity in government organisations within Dubai.

The workshop was held as part of DESC’s strategic plan to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in making Dubai the smartest, the happiest and the safest city in cyberspace.

The initiative was part of the framework set by Sheikh Hamdan, who emphasised in a recent meeting that protecting the electronic and digital borders is as important as protecting the land and sea borders. Dealing with the challenges of cyber and electronic security provides individuals and society with a high degree of protection from cyber threats as it is important to consolidate and synergise the efforts of various stakeholders, he added.

During the workshop, participants learnt about the mechanism behind the Index, which is the first of its kind in the world and connects the systems and networks of government entities in Dubai to the Security Operations Center at DESC.

This enables the authorities to address the threats by periodically sharing with them actionable security advisories.

One of the key objectives of the Index is to enhance the readiness of government entities to deal with various cyber threat scenarios. It also enhances their cybersecurity systems by utilising advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies and Big Data analysis to anticipate potential cyber threats. Operated and supervised by national specialist analysts at DESC, The Index measures the performance of government entities in several areas, including the rapid response to security alerts, the number of incidents resolved, and the amount of data associated with the Security Operations Center.

"We are working towards ensuring efficiency and accuracy by promoting healthy competition between government entities in cybersecurity and in developing their capabilities in this area. This is in line with the Index’s objectives to raise Dubai’s reputation and status as the most electronically secure city in the world, which requires continuous collaboration between various authorities in direct coordination with DESC," added Engineer Hassan Abdullah, Director of Security Systems at DESC."