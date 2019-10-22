Dubai Electronic Security Center participates in $ 1.5m fund for ‘Cybersecurity Research Award’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) Dubai Electronic Security Center ,DESC, participated in the evaluation committee of the ‘Cybersecurity Research Award’ worth USD$1.5 million. The award is a joint initiative of DESC and HITB+ CyberWeek, the international cyber security conference, for the best research idea, said a DESC press release issued on Tuesday.

As part of its strategic partnership with HITB+ CyberWeek, DESC also took part in the announcement of the winners of the 'A.I. Challenge' in the 6-day conference in Abu Dhabi last week.

Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, Director of Research and Innovation at DESC, led the evaluation committee for the 'HITB A.I. Challenge' and participated in several workshops and seminars during 'HITB+ CyberWeek.

' She said, "DESC’s involvement in the evaluation committee stems from its core strategy to strategically partner with a network of leading cyber security conferences and forums, which enable such competitions to help raise public awareness about risks and the important role of security in the digital age.

"It is events like these that help us take a step forward to realising Dubai government's efforts and achieving our plans and initiatives for solving the electronic security challenges and building a secure and resilient cyber space for Dubai and the United Arab Emirates," added Dr. Al Blooshi.