Dubai Electronic Security Center Partners With Region’s Largest Cybersecurity Event 'HITB+ CyberWeek'

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Electronic Security Centre announced its strategic partnership with the region’s largest international forum, Hack in the Box+ (HITB) CyberWeek

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) Dubai Electronic Security Centre announced its strategic partnership with the region’s largest international forum, Hack in the Box+ (HITB) CyberWeek. The event will take place 12 – 17 October and will be hosted at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi.

This fifth edition of HITB CyberWeek will include a three-day conference, multiple public seminars, advanced technical workshops and training sessions.

Dr Marwan Alzarouni, Senior Director of Innovation and Research at DESC, said: "As a strategic partner of the acclaimed forum, DESC continues to support HITB in line with its Cybersecurity Strategy and its innovation domain, which is dedicated to promoting cybersecurity research and development.

"

"This partnership is among DESC’s strategies to optimise continuous progress of the UAE’s cybersecurity landscape by encouraging innovative solutions and creating strategic partnerships that will keep the region ahead of the game, positioning itself at the forefront of global dialogue and supporting speciality events such as HITB, the region’s largest cybersecurity event."

The event will bring together the most respected Names in the computer security industry to discuss latest cybersecurity challenges as well as the strategic components of digital transformation.

