DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) Dubai Electronic Security Center, DESC, in collaboration with research experts at University of Dubai, UD, developed a first of its kind advanced and secured wireless communication. The system built-in security feature is suitable for the use in sensitive and critical systems. This groundbreaking patent is made up of a new security algorithm that is directly implemented for the foundation of a communication channel.

The algorithm has proved to be resistant against the sophisticated cyber security attacks while maintaining the communication performance in exchanging data in the channel. The secured and robust wireless communication system is designed for low-latency applications which makes it useful for government entities that require high level security for their systems like satellite communications systems.

Yousuf Al Shaibani, Director General of DESC, praised that: "We are proud of the team’s work whom devoted their efforts to make this patent a success, which highlights the role of experts and academics in solving cybersecurity risks. This partnership comes in line with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy objectives in supporting collaboration and exchanging experiences to manage cyber risks, aimed at achieving a shift for future foresight in the field of communications technology, information security, telecommunications network and information systems of Dubai government entities"

In this regard, Dr.

Essa Bastaki, President of UD, expressed his appreciation saying: "The collaboration between DESC and UD has resulted in the achievement of a patent in the field of securing wireless communications, the algorithm works at the physical communication layer. I hope this partnership will be the beginning of a broad start in consolidating the principles of cyber security."

The secure wireless communication protocol is equipped with a secure encrypted channel that communications data between the sender and authorized recipient.

Moaza Al Falasi, Researcher at DESC, conducted a wide practical study of the challenges facing the current communications systems and she concluded that "the development process of a secure wireless communication protocol is carried out on a regular basis by international organizations to stay resilient against any discovered breaches and therefore developing the security framework of these systems is an important and fundamental pillar of sensitive communication channels."

The protocol had undergone several tests at UD's wireless communications lab and has proven to be resilient to complex cyber-attacks while maintaining the speed of performance. Al Falasi further explains," We have measured the speed of data transmission with the new code we developed and it has effectively proved that it does not affect the speed of data transfer from one user to another. The protocol can also be applied to existing wireless devices without need for replacement"