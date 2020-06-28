UrduPoint.com
Dubai Electronic Security Centre Holds 4th Annual Meeting With Strategic Dubai Government Partners

Dubai Electronic Security Centre holds 4th annual meeting with strategic Dubai Government partners

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Cyber Security Centre, DESC, has held its fourth annual meeting with government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai to discuss preparations for the evaluation of cyber security indicators included within the fourth generation of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme.

The virtual meeting was held with the participation of 32 strategic Dubai government partners and 85 specialists in information security and organisational excellence.

The meeting sought to review the preparations for the third evaluation cycle and the updated cyber security indicators evaluation mechanism, which was developed based on global best practices in the field of cyber security.

The meeting was initiated by Maryam Al Mehrzi, manager of the Quality and Corporate Excellence Office at DESC, with an introductory overview of the center and its tasks, in addition to the most important principles of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy, which is to protect the Emirate of Dubai from the dangers of cyberspace and support the emirate’s growth, innovation and economy in a way that aids its success in the future.

She concluded the session by thanking the contributing parties for their efforts in ensuring that the previous evaluation session had been a success, and familiarized those from the agencies with the most important requirements and work plan for the current session, which is scheduled to be held in September 2020.

During the meeting, the evaluation requirements were also discussed and clarified, taking into consideration the privacy of government entities, and emphasizing the governmental partnership between the parties in order to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in securing cyberspace in the Emirate of Dubai, and ensuring it is the safest digital city in the world.

In this regard, Al Mehrzi said, "Dubai has always been a forerunner in applying best practices at the local, regional and global levels, and we are moving forward with a steady step towards making the Emirate of Dubai the world leader in cybersecurity and digital safety "

