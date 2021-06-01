UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Electronic Security Centre Launches New ‘TIRS’ Cybersecurity Platform At GISEC 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘TIRS’ cybersecurity platform at GISEC 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) has launched a new cybersecurity platform, known as "TIRS", which translates to "Shield" in English, at GISEC 2021, the 9th edition of the middle East and Africa’s most influential and connected cybersecurity event, where is open until tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Speaking on the Government Stage, Ghaith Alsuwaidi, Deputy Director, Security Systems for the DESC, unveiled the new platform, designed entirely by a team of UAE nationals, which scans Dubai government websites to detect vulnerabilities within departments, delivers top-line data and issues a safety score out of five.

The platform also creates a threat report to inform participating entities on critical weaknesses, enabling them to take appropriate action to resolve any security gaps. Once the threat is identified and dealt with, the DESC will confirm the action taken within the TIRS system.

"TIRS is one of the key pillars monitoring Dubai’s cyberspace, through the Dubai Cyber Index Platform. We continuously scan government websites and based on the security of the government entities we give them a score out of five. It ensures the security of government websites and introduces competitiveness in terms of website security, all the time making Dubai’s cyberspace safer," said Alsuwaidi, adding that the TIRS scoring will be a parameter on the Dubai Cyber Index by the end of this year.

Dr. Marwan Al-Zarouni, Director, Information Security Services, Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC), stated, "In Dubai, we are not isolated from the world when it comes to regulation, and we participate in global programmes and contribute to policy-making.

We are one of the first cities to mandate that all cloud providers to any government bodies need to be compliant to our security standards."

UAE-based cybersecurity advisor, Digital14, launched its Cyber Resilience Report: The UAE Threat Landscape 2021, during GISEC.

Cyber defence experts evaluated and analysed multiple digital assets in the UAE to give an in-depth understanding of the country’s threat landscape.

Digital14’s research revealed an exponential surge in phishing and ransomware with 1.1 million phishing attacks in 2020.

Joshua Knight, EVP Cyber Defence, Digital14, said, "Traditional cybersecurity approaches are no longer enough. Traditional perimeter-based network defence, for example, is obsolete. Not only does the perimeter no longer exist in our newly connected environments, but organisations must also recognise that their networks have most likely already been breached."

Key findings of the report include: In 2020, 249,955 vulnerabilities were found in 800,315 unique instances Significant numbers of old vulnerabilities, some dating back to 2000, have yet to be remediated within UAE organisations’ networks. These can easily provide an entry point for devastating cyberattacks Ransomware increased with a 33 percent rise in the number of new ransomware families compared with 2019

Related Topics

Africa World UAE Dubai Middle East 2019 2020 Event All From Government Million

Recent Stories

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

24 minutes ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

4 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.