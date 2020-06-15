UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy Goes Fully Digital To Support SMEs, Entrepreneurs During COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy goes fully digital to support SMEs, entrepreneurs during COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy, the educational arm of Dubai SME, has demonstrated a remarkable level of resilience and digital readiness following the precautionary measures against COVID-19 in the UAE.

Offering a series of training, consultancy and crisis management programmes remotely for entrepreneurs and startups, the academy contributed significantly to the comprehensive support package of Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Economy mandated to develop the SME sector, during the pandemic alert.

Altogether, the academy provided 21 training programmes and 10 consultancy sessions, all remotely, on topics as diverse as effective crisis management, cost control, e-Commerce, sales & marketing tactics and virtual project management during April-May 2020.

The academy utilised varied digital platforms, including microsoft Teams and Zoom, and webinars to allow convenient access to its programmes at reduced costs.

Overall, the remote programmes attracted 1,495 participants.

A social media campaign under the theme #Stay_Strong was also launched to spread positivity among the SME community through inspirational videos and sessions with well-known speakers, influencers and entrepreneurs from the UAE as well as from Singapore, Jordan and Kuwait "Dubai SME and its institutions are keen to extend financial, advisory and knowledge support to help the startups and entrepreneurs overcome this unprecedented crisis. The Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy leveraged its resources, partnerships, and online channels to offer survival tips for SMEs and enable them to maintain their focus on project development and business continuity," commented Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME.

Related Topics

Business Social Media UAE Kuwait Dubai Alert Singapore 2020 All From Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

RTA employs AI in taxis to curb spread of COVID-19

2 minutes ago

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

33 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

53 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance, Twitter organise social med ..

1 hour ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.