Dubai ESC reviews security plans for Dubai Airshow 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Dubai's General Department of Protective Security & Emergency and Chairman of Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC), has reaffirmed their full preparedness to ensure the highest levels of security for the Dubai Airshow 2021, which is set to be held at Dubai World Central (DWC) from 14th to 18th November 2021.

Chairing a special meeting of ESC, Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi stressed the significance of the Dubai Air Show for the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, as it has become a paramount event on the global aviation agenda and achieved a magnificent international reputation.

He further affirmed the readiness of the ESC to secure this unique event through coordination meetings between its members. He also approved the delegation of tasks and the security plans and scenarios implemented by the Committee to deal with any possible emergency.

Dubai Airshow 2021 is bringing the aerospace and defence industry together for what promises to be the most extraordinary experience in the history of air shows.

Being the only global airshow to take place since 2019, Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to deliver its most exciting edition ever featuring world-class products from market leaders and disruptors, enhanced networking opportunities and state-of-art aircraft display along with major industry announcements.

The organisers have also introduced a host of free-to-attend conferences featuring 150+ industry experts that will share invaluable insights and trends across nine tracks, including cargo, sustainability, technology, and space among others.