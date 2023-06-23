Open Menu

Dubai Esports And Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling Innovations, Metaverse Magic

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) As the sun set on the second day of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF 2023), the South Halls of the Dubai Exhibition Centre reverberated with an electric buzz. Enthusiastic crowds, brimming with anticipation, immersed themselves in a captivating blend of technology, innovation, and the metaverse.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the GameExpo Summit concluded on a high note, leaving attendees inspired and motivated. Students, with their eyes gleaming with curiosity, flocked to the event in unprecedented numbers, showcasing the growing interest and passion for the gaming industry.

Engaging panels on cutting-edge topics like blockchain, mapping the metaverse, web3 wonders, and NFT know-how set the stage for mind-bending discussions and unveiled exciting possibilities for the future.

Simultaneously, in Track Room 2, attendees delved into the realms of developer toolkits, AI advancements, investment opportunities, and the astonishing world of incredible indies.

This weekend promises to be a spectacle of extraordinary events, captivating activities, and unforgettable experiences. The excitement in the air is palpable as DEF 2023’s showcase event GameExpo gears up for thrilling tournaments, and immersive showcases. With each passing moment, this festival continues to showcase Dubai's commitment to innovation, entertainment, and the ever-evolving world of esports.

