UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Establishes Disease Control Centre

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:15 AM

Dubai establishes disease control centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council 's Resolution No 18 of 2020 establishing the Center for Coronavirus Control under the chairmanship of Dr Amer Ahmed Al Sharif.

The newly established centre includes representatives from the Ministry of Health and Prevention and a number of relevant authorities in the emirate.

It will be mandated to prepare strategic plans and recommendations to combat pandemics, including COVID-19 and develop rapid intervention plans in coordination with competent bodies at the public and private sectors.

Related Topics

Resolution Dubai Rashid 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

4 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

1 hour ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

1 hour ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

2 hours ago

CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.