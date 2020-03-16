UrduPoint.com
Dubai Executive Council Discusses Latest COVID-19 Developments

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 developments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today chaired the Executive Council's remote meeting to discuss recent developments related to new coronavirus, COVID-19, and Dubai’s comprehensive crisis preparedness.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, and members of the Council attended the meeting, which was held based on the latest communication technologies.

Sheikh Hamdan said navigating the challenges posed by the current global situation requires a strong spirit of collaboration as well as temporary changes to our lifestyle and increased awareness about essential preventive measures. Lessons learned from this experience will benefit everyone and will be part of plans to boost immunity and enhance crisis preparedness, he said.

Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and robust preparedness to deal with any crisis have been made possible by the progressive vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said.

Furthermore, the strong collaboration between government entities has ensured the seamless delivery of high-quality government services.

Sheikh Hamdan further said the Dubai Government has set an example for digital transformation and infrastructural preparedness to deal with any kind of crisis. He thanked the government and private entities for their relentless efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, stressing he is confident of Dubai’s ability to deal with any challenges and safeguard the public’s health.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of adhering to all preventive procedures outlined by concerned authorities in the country. Following these procedures is key to maintaining the safety of community, he said, while highlighting the importance of following the precautionary protocols and guidelines of relevant authorities and the World Health Organisation.

The Council discussed a number of other topics including activation of remote working systems at government entities and the provision of the smart tools and platforms required for employees to work remotely and maintain high levels of customer service continuity.

