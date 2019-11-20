Dubai FDI announces its Global Promotional Investment Programme for 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) Dubai FDI, the investment development agency of Dubai Economy, announced its series of government global missions for 2020, reflecting Dubai FDI’s aim to support the emirate’s strategic plans and initiatives and showcase the attractiveness and competitiveness of Dubai as a preferred global FDI destination.

The missions scheduled for next year will include two official trips to the United States, and single trips to India, China and Australia.

The Global Promotional Investment Programme for 2020 was announced during a special meeting attended by representatives from the Dubai Health Authority, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, the Dubai Airport Free Zone, the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone, the Dubai Development Authority, the Jebel Ali Free Zone, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai South, the Dubai International Financial Centre, Emirates SkyCargo, District 2020, Meraas/Hala China, Tecom, the Dubai Design District, Expo 2020, the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dubai Healthcare City, DIFC Courts and the Dubai Industrial Park.

According to senior officials from Dubai FDI, official investment missions over the last five years have generated key success in attracting foreign investments into the emirate. The global missions have reached 18 states in the US, India, Australia, Canada and China.

The US, the leading investor in terms of FDI capital inflows into Dubai, contributed 37 percent of total FDI capital and 23 percent of total FDI projects into Dubai in 2018. The missions to the US will cover key industries such as aerospace, advanced technology, trade, financial services, film and media, manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare, agriculture and processed food.

China has contributed seven percent of total FDI capital and five per cent of total FDI projects in Dubai for 2018. Dubai FDI missions to Chengdu and Shenzhen will cover key industries such as automotive, manufacturing, advanced technology, logistics, maritime information technology, food products and agriculture.

India has contributed 7.4 percent of total FDI capital and seven per cent of total FDI projects into the emirate in 2018. Dubai FDI is set to visit Mumbai, Bangalore and Kochi, covering lead industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, advanced technology, information technology, finance, film, life sciences and healthcare, food products and agriculture.

Australia has contributed 0.05 per cent of total FDI capital and 0.96 per cent of total FDI projects into Dubai in 2018. Missions to the country next year will include Sydney and Brisbane and will cover industries such as education, manufacturing, advanced technology, retail, mining, professional services, agriculture, life sciences and healthcare.

Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, said, "Dubai FDI is organising these missions to promote Dubai and its ideal investment environment, while also highlighting current and future investment opportunities in the strategic and emerging economic sectors, in line with Dubai's vision to make the emirate a preferred global FDI destination under the Dubai 2021 Plan."