Dubai FDI explores Industry 4.0 at ‘Impact FDI Forum’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) Dubai FDI, the investment development agency of Dubai Economy, and the Dubai Future Foundation held the 'Impact FDI Forum' on 1st October, 2019, at Emirates Towers.

The forum was part of a programme of the Hamdan Centre for the Future of Investment, focused on helping stakeholders transform the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals into attractive opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs worldwide.

The Centre is a global initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

At the forum, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, welcomed the participants, which included leading global investors, financial institutions, research centres, consulting firms, FDI professionals, and thought leaders. He highlighted the importance of discussing and sharing knowledge and expertise to enable stakeholders to initiate strategic frameworks and tools, as well as gain new insights that could enhance the contribution of foreign direct investment to achieving sustainable development.

The forum was held under the theme, 'Innovation for a Sustainable Future' and held on the sidelines of the Dubai Investment Week 2019.

It featured a presentation by Henrik von Scheel, originator of Industry 4.0, who discussed the various aspects of Industry 4.0, from the factory to the city.

Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, said, "Our partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation brought us new opportunities to examine the role of the government and corporate venture capital in accelerating innovation to meet the needs of a sustainable future. With unprecedented technological developments happening around the world, Dubai is strategically positioned as an ideal test-bed for innovation using the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, automation and digital transformation, as it proactively integrates these technologies in government strategies, to become the city of the future."

A panel of experts which included Al Gergawi; von Scheel; Maha Al Mezaina, Head of Area 2071, Dubai Future Foundation; and Bostjan Skalar, Executive Director, World Association for Investment Promotion Agencies, discussed the theme further and how innovation will have an impact on FDI. An open discussion followed, which focused on the role of corporate venture capital in shaping the city of the future.