DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) Dubai FDI, the investment development agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai, held a seminar to showcase investment opportunities and facilities provided in Dubai to US investors.

The mission comes in line with Dubai Government’s Global Investment Mission Programme, following the steady growth of FDI inflows from the US to Dubai.

The Global Investment Mission Programme aims to promote Dubai’s key strengths as a preferred global FDI destination, known for its ease of doing business and investment-friendly policies in line with the emirate’s aim to diversify the economy. The seminar focused on key sectors such as aviation, agriculture, economic policies.

Fahd Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, said: "Visiting Denver is part of our efforts to further enhance Dubai’s investments and trade partnerships in the city, as well as throughout Colorado. We continue to present Dubai’s major strengths as a pivotal hub and a gateway to regional growth markets."

The seminar was held at Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce followed by several meetings. One of the meetings was held with the Denver International Airport to explore possible opportunities of expanding aviation links through Emirates Airlines.

The delegation members had a meeting with the City of Denver Economic Development as well as with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT). The meetings’ highlight included renewing Dubai’s bilateral relationship agreements with the public entities, which commenced in 2016. The delegation explored the current economic drivers within Denver, as well as on the state level. It also touched on the food security research and education initiatives being led by the National Western Centre.

Another meeting, which focused on food and agriculture, was held with the State University of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Agriculture, where the Dubai delegation had an extensive dialogue on food security. The meeting discussed possible ways where Dubai can enhance universities’ curriculum to include agriculture and sustainability, as well as key areas where educators may consider joint research.

Dubai FDI visited a total of 18 US cities during the last five years to promote Dubai’s unique value preposition. Through its global investment promotion mission program, Dubai FDI has effectively attracted foreign investors and promoted Dubai’s continuing efforts to diversify the economy.