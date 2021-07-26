UrduPoint.com
Dubai FDI Webinars Reach Investors In Four Continents

Mon 26th July 2021

Dubai FDI webinars reach investors in four continents

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) The Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), the investment promotion agency of Dubai Economy, has enhanced its virtual outreach to investors in the second quarter of 2021 through a series of six webinars focused on opportunities in the strategic sectors of food and agribusiness, healthcare, and technology.

The webinars connected with investors from various regions of the world, including Europe, South Asia, Asia Pacific, and the Far East, were supported by the participation of key government and private sector partners, making them effective platforms for stakeholders to discuss foreign direct investment (FDI) opportunities and the Dubai Advantage in strategic sectors.

Ibrahim Ahli, Director of Investment Promotion Department, Dubai FDI, said, "The UAE has strengthened its geographic advantage to build strong trade and investment partnerships with multiple countries across the world. Our leadership has ensured continuity and evolution of the strategic vision in a way that responds to public health needs while ensuring not just continuity but growth of business despite a challenging global climate. The Dubai Advantage webinars provide a platform for focused discussions between potential investors, the Dubai FDI team, and key public and private sector partners. We work together as a team to continue to present the Dubai Advantage globally to maintain the positioning as one of the world’s top FDI destinations."

Investment partners from China, India, Italy, and Australia engaged with government and organisational presenters to expand trade and investment opportunities during Q2 2021.

The Dubai Advantage webinar with Chinese investors, organised by Dubai FDI’s strategic partner ICBC Bank Dubai (DIFC) Branch and supported by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Science Park (DSP) took place on 6th April 2021 with focus on the healthcare sector.

Indian investors participated in a webinar on 12th April 2021 on opportunities in Dubai’s technology sector. The webinar was organised by Dubai FDI strategic partner Musthafa & Almana and supported by TECOM entities such as Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, and Dubai Production City.

The Dubai Advantage in the healthcare sector was communicated to investors from Italy on 19th May 2021 in a webinar organised by Dubai FDI strategic partner MESCO Group and supported by DHA, Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), and Dubai Science Park (DSP).

Italian investors also zeroed in on the technology sector in a webinar held on 9th June 2021 organised by Dubai FDI strategic partner MESCO Group and supported by Smart Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The healthcare sector was in focus again on 16th June 2021 to investors in Australia. The webinar was organised by Dubai FDI strategic partners Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) and Australian Business Council Dubai (ABCD), and supported by DHA, DHCA, and DSP.

Financial technologies (fintech) was the focus of the webinar with Indian investors on 22nd June 2021, organised by Dubai FDI strategic partner Musthafa & Almana and supported by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), DIFC, and DIFC Courts.

