Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax Professional Certificate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Dubai Finance (DOF) and PwC Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC middle East, one of the global Big Four consulting firms, have entered a strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce a new tax professional certification.

This certification is designed for tax professionals working within Dubai government entities.

The agreement was signed by Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, DOF’s Director-General, and Samar Sayegh, PwC Partner and PwC academy Middle East Leader.

The new Tax Professional Certificate is awarded to those enrolled in a specialised professional training programme held within the framework of this initiative, which includes comprehensive modules on UAE’s value-added tax (VAT) and Corporate Tax and is presented in both Arabic and English.

The certificate includes two tax diplomas awarded by the UK's Association of Tax Technicians (ATT-UK) for UAE VAT and UAE Corporate Tax (CT), delivered by PwC Academy.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, DOF’s Director-General, said, “The tax system in the UAE is based on the best international practices and foundations, considering the country's unique financial and business sectors. DOF plays a pivotal role in fostering and developing this ecosystem, adhering to standards that ensure a tangible balance between public interest and private sector needs. By doing so, it ensures that both sectors thrive harmoniously, contributing to the overall economic and social well-being."

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Commissioner for Tax Affairs in the Government of Dubai, explained, “Tax revenues contribute both directly and indirectly to the development of the economic sectors through enhancing government work. DOF has introduced this tax certificate in line with the government’s training needs.

It encompasses all tax knowledge related to value-added tax and corporate tax in the country. Delivered by PwC Academy, this certification includes diplomas awarded by the ATT-UK. This initiative aims to enhance work efficiency and achieve improved outcomes within the advanced tax system in the UAE.”

Samar Sayegh, PwC Partner and PwC Academy Middle East Leader, said, “This unique collaboration with the Department of Finance (DOF) Dubai marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower UAE nationals with the expertise and tools needed to navigate a dynamic and evolving regulatory landscape. Our tax upskilling solutions are designed to equip professionals with a deep understanding of global standards and best practices, while tailoring these insights to the unique context of regional regulations.By fostering advanced knowledge and practical skills, this programme will not only accelerate career progression for participants but also contribute to building a highly skilled workforce that drives the UAE’s economic transformation and supports its vision for sustainable growth.”

Amna Salem Al Jabri, Director of the Financial Studies Division at DOF, stated, “DOF has dedicated significant effort to develop this pioneering programme, which is the first of its kind, not only in the UAE, but also in the Arab world. Achieving this professional tax certificate necessitates passing a comprehensive final exam administered by the PwC Academy for the participants, underscoring the Dubai Government's commitment to qualifying competent employees in tax affairs across various government entities.”

The programme to obtain the professional tax certificates spans 18 training days, totaling 108 training hours.