Dubai Financial Market Adds 22,704 New Investor Accounts In Five Months

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Dubai Financial Market adds 22,704 new investor accounts in five months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) Brokerage companies at the Dubai Financial Market added 22,704 new investor accounts in the first five months of 2023.

The market reportedly witnessed significant momentum since the announced listing of 10 governmental and semi-governmental companies, including the Dubai Electricity and Water Company (DEWA), the TECOM Group, and Union Coop.

The number of new investor accounts at DFM grew significantly by over 48 percent during the first five months of this year, compared to 15,354 new accounts in the same period in 2022.

According to DFM-released data, 5,349 new accounts were added in May; 4,246 in April; 6,591 in March; 3,436 in February; and 3,082 in January.

