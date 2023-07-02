Open Menu

Dubai Financial Market Adds 26,953 New Investor Accounts In First Half Of 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 12:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2023) Brokerage companies at the Dubai Financial Market added 26,953 new investor accounts in the first half of 2023.

The market reportedly witnessed significant momentum since the announced listing of 10 governmental and semi-governmental companies, including the Dubai Electricity and Water Company (DEWA), the TECOM Group, and Union Coop, Salik, Al Ansari, among others.

The number of new investor accounts at DFM grew significantly by over 48 percent during the first five months of this year, compared to 18,204 new accounts in the same period in 2022.

According to DFM-released data, 4,246 new accounts were added in June, 5,349 added in May; 4,246 in April; 6,591 in March; 3,436 in February; and 3,082 in January.

