Dubai Financial Market Launches New Smart Services App

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 03:45 PM

Dubai Financial Market launches new smart services app

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Dubai Financial Market, DFM, today launched its comprehensive 'DFM Smart Services App,' strengthening its digital transformation as part of its 'Smart Borse Strategy'.

The new application combines features of both DFM App and DFM Services App. It has been substantially upgraded to include the features of both apps as well as new advanced features in a innovative design, enabling users to easily track their investments and get their service requests accomplished through one application.

New features of the app include a centralised 'Watch List', real-time stock price indicators, real-time market data alerts, technical analysis, fundamental analysis ratios and company disclosures. Also, app users can track their transactions, cash dividend statements, set iVESTOR Card controls, and submit and track investor service requests to DFM.

Commenting on the launch, Essa Kazim, DFM Chairman, said, "The new all-encompassing application further strengthens DFM’s leading position at the forefront of regional exchanges providing smart services through various innovative channels to better serve the requirements of market participants.

"

"Since it was inaugurated in the year 2000, DFM has always been devoted to providing market participants’ with smart and innovative platforms that caters to the requirements of its large and diversified investor base of more than 845,000 investors," he added.

Kazim went on to note that the DFM's electronic platforms and smart phone applications continue to attract new users, adding that some 120,000 individuals utilise their smart facilities.

DFM's Smart Borse Strategy seeks to deliver numerous smart and innovative services for various market participants including investors, brokerage firms and issuers.

