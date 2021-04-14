UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Financial Services Authority, Bank Of Italy To Facilitate Cooperation In Financial Supervision

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:45 PM

Dubai Financial Services Authority, Bank of Italy to facilitate cooperation in financial supervision

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The Dubai Financial Services Authority and the Bank of Italy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate continued cooperation in the area of financial supervision.

The MoU focuses on cooperation and information exchange in the supervision and resolution of financial institutions including the important area of fighting financial crime.

This legally non-binding agreement builds on a previous MoU signed by the two Authorities in 2013 and updates the framework for effective cooperation and information exchange between the two authorities including, inter alia, procedures for on-site inspections of supervised entities physically located in the jurisdiction of the other authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Bryan Stirewalt, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said, "The DFSA places high important on compliance with international standards of regulation and supervision, including pro-active cooperation and collaboration with other regulators. These areas are even more critical in today’s dynamic market.

"Supervisory cooperation allows safe and efficient cross-border flows of capital, talent, and knowledge. Our strategic cooperation with the Bank of Italy has significantly enhanced communication between the two financial ecosystems, bringing continuity, stability and certainty to our respective economies."

Related Topics

Resolution Exchange Dubai Bank Bryan Italy Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Punjab govt declares masks mandatory to enter mosq ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil's Oil Supply Recovery Might Be Hampered by ..

53 seconds ago

Egyptian FM, UN chief discuss Ethiopia's Nile dam ..

54 seconds ago

7 years on, more than 100 Chibok girls still missi ..

56 seconds ago

PM Imran Khan grants special permission for Sikh, ..

57 seconds ago

Turkey imposes partial closure amid surge in COVID ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.