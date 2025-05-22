Dubai Financial Services Authority launches 2025 Graduate Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has announced the launch of its 2025 DFSA Graduate Programme, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing UAE national talent and developing professionals in the financial services sector.

The 2025 DFSA Graduate Programme aims to attract high-potential UAE national graduates and provide them with structured training to prepare them for impactful careers in financial services and regulation.

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA, said, “Empowering and investing in young UAE's national talent is a priority for the DFSA. However, our Graduate Programme is more than a training initiative – it is a platform to prepare the next generation of financial services professionals who will ensure that the UAE's financial sector remains innovative, resilient, and globally competitive.”

Aisha Emara, DFSA Graduate Programme alumna, and now Senior Manager, Markets, Strategy & Risk at the DFSA, commented, “The DFSA Graduate Programme is the perfect transition from academia to the work environment – as the comprehensive training pathway combines both theoretical and on-the-job experience.

The programme also provides the opportunity to learn from talented and experienced international regulators.”

Starting in September 2025, the DFSA Graduate Programme spans two consecutive years, providing participants with practical skills, global perspectives, and the foundations necessary to drive innovation, ensure market integrity, and promote sustainable economic growth.

Successful graduates will have the opportunity to develop and apply a breadth of technical skills and knowledge across all aspects of the DFSA’s regulatory activities.

Emiratis who have recently graduated or are nearing the completion of their studies are encouraged to apply for the DFSA Graduate Programme, with applications open until 30th June 2025.

The programme has been running successfully since 2006 to support the professional growth and advancement of young national talent.