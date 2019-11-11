Dubai Financial Services Authority participates in Singapore FinTech Festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The Dubai Financial Services Authority, DFSA, has announced its participation in the 2019 Singapore FinTech Festival, SFF, taking place from 11th to 15th November.

Hosted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, SFF features a FinTech Conference and Exhibition, FinTech Awards, Global FinTech Hackcelerator Demo Day, Global Investor Summit, and Innovation Lab Crawl.

This year’s edition of the SFF is centred on the themes of sustainability, finance and tech, the future of finance, investment and global market opportunities and exponential technologies.

The DFSA’s Chairman, Saeb Eigner, will be providing a developing market and regulatory perspective in a panel discussion titled "Policy Choices for a Digital Economy 2020" and the DFSA will also have an exhibitor presence alongside the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, DIFCA.

Commenting on the participation, Saeb Eigner, Chairman of the DFSA, said, "We are very pleased to be participating in the Singapore FinTech Festival again this year.

SFF brings government organisations, regulatory bodies and the international FinTech community together for engaging discussions and events that will shape the future of the financial industry. The DFSA recognises the important role innovation and technology play in enabling a wide range of financial services products. We are committed to supporting the visionary leadership of Dubai in its efforts to facilitate innovation. We look forward to engaging with our international counterparts at SFF during the week."

Attending the SFF accords with the DFSA’s innovation strategy, which complements the National Innovation Strategy, as set out by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a global hub for innovation.