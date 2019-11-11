UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Financial Services Authority Participates In Singapore FinTech Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:00 PM

Dubai Financial Services Authority participates in Singapore FinTech Festival

The Dubai Financial Services Authority, DFSA, has announced its participation in the 2019 Singapore FinTech Festival, SFF, taking place from 11th to 15th November

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) The Dubai Financial Services Authority, DFSA, has announced its participation in the 2019 Singapore FinTech Festival, SFF, taking place from 11th to 15th November.

Hosted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, SFF features a FinTech Conference and Exhibition, FinTech Awards, Global FinTech Hackcelerator Demo Day, Global Investor Summit, and Innovation Lab Crawl.

This year’s edition of the SFF is centred on the themes of sustainability, finance and tech, the future of finance, investment and global market opportunities and exponential technologies.

The DFSA’s Chairman, Saeb Eigner, will be providing a developing market and regulatory perspective in a panel discussion titled "Policy Choices for a Digital Economy 2020" and the DFSA will also have an exhibitor presence alongside the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, DIFCA.

Commenting on the participation, Saeb Eigner, Chairman of the DFSA, said, "We are very pleased to be participating in the Singapore FinTech Festival again this year.

SFF brings government organisations, regulatory bodies and the international FinTech community together for engaging discussions and events that will shape the future of the financial industry. The DFSA recognises the important role innovation and technology play in enabling a wide range of financial services products. We are committed to supporting the visionary leadership of Dubai in its efforts to facilitate innovation. We look forward to engaging with our international counterparts at SFF during the week."

Attending the SFF accords with the DFSA’s innovation strategy, which complements the National Innovation Strategy, as set out by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a global hub for innovation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Dubai Rashid Singapore Hub November 2019 2020 Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Three die in road accident in Peshawar

8 minutes ago

At Least 10 Killed, 460,000 Affected by Cyclone Bu ..

8 minutes ago

Japan-Pak have huge potential for expanding trade, ..

6 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi holds sustainable development worksh ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mazrouei Expects Glob ..

6 minutes ago

PM Khan, Indian Punjab's CM Singh have families' t ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.