Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with a record-breaking fourth edition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 2nd December 2020 (WAM) - Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) officially concluded its most ambitious and inspiring edition to date with more than 1,500,000 participants rising to the 30x30 Challenge.

First launched in 2017 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the 2020 edition motivated and engaged individuals across the city to undertake 30 minutes of continuous activity per day for 30 days, presenting participants with a diversity of physical and virtual exercise and wellness opportunities unlike anything seen before.

Delivered across 30 days, from 30 October to 28 November 2020, Dubai Fitness Challenge’s citywide fitness movement strengthened the spirit of the whole community and empowered participants to make fitness accessible and easy for all. This year's ambitious edition sought to take health to another level with a renewed focus on holistic wellness, raising awareness about the importance of other core elements of health such as nutrition, mental wellbeing and fitness. Participants were invited to partake in health and wellness-centric activities and reminded to benefit from health check-ups and fitness assessments across gyms and other key facilities.

Looking back at the 30 action-packed days, the high-level of stakeholder engagement across government departments, corporate entities and the fitness industry, all contributed to the remarkable participation in DFC. The highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020, included: In a historic first, the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road turned into a giant cycling track for Dubai Ride, brought to you by DP World. More than 20,000 cyclists participated in the inaugural Dubai Ride 2020, led by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, marking a new milestone in their fitness journey.

Over 100,000 runners took over Dubai for the city’s biggest fun run, the Dubai Run, brought to you by Mai Dubai. People of all ages, abilities and fitness levels walked, wheeled, jogged and ran to shape their own routes at stunning locations across the city. The event marked an iconic day, while showcasing an unprecedented display of unity to achieve a collective goal.

More than 200 virtual events took centre-stage in this year’s edition, providing participants with an array of free-to-access, online and virtual resources to benefit from even more flexibility and remote access as they fuel their mind, body and spirit. Virtual and live online sessions by leading fitness venues and professionals, as well as the ‘Find Your 30’ and ‘City Is a Gym’ virtual hubs on the DFC website, brought together a wide range of easily accessible, premium fitness content to residents and visitors across the city.

World-renowned fitness instructors and experts, including Luis Figo, Carles Puyol, Eric Abidal, Michael Salgado, Ibrahim Ba, Mikaël Silvestre, Sulley Montari, Bakit Saad, Mohsin Musibah, Kayla Itsines and Kelsey Wells, also joined in on the Challenge – to inspire and motivate fans to make a stronger commitment to a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Partnerships and activations with more than 20 global brands helped shape a diverse programme for this year’s edition and push the boundaries of innovative fitness experiences. Brands like Nike, Under Armour, ASICS, Reebok, Adidas, Lululemon, Puma, Physique 57, Fitness First, Barry’s and F45 Training, as well as leading global fitness apps Fitbit Premium, Daily Burn, FIIT, Les Mills on Demand, NEOU, Steppi, Sweat and Sworkit, helped bring exciting workouts and fitness experiences for the whole family this year.

More than 620,000 students from across 600 schools in the country pledged their participation in DFC 2020, testament to the fitness initiative’s commitment to ensure children of all ages and abilities have ample opportunities to discover the benefits of health and wellbeing.

Global partners coming together to deliver content, online virtual workouts, wellness and dance sessions, including an incredible range of free activities from PJ Masks, IMG Worlds Of Adventure; Les Mills Born To Move music workouts, EA Sports FIFA 21, and special song routines at Motiongate Dubai.

Commenting on the success of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: "This year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge 30 x 30 can be deemed a great success considering the challenges we have faced due to the pandemic. Thanks to careful planning, teamwork and the stringent implementation of safety measures and protocols, Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 was a grand success.

"We saw members of all sections of the community, of different ages and nationalities, warmly embrace the Challenge and exercise 30 minutes each day for 30 days. We witnessed their great enthusiasm as they participated in different events, at different venues across the city, showcasing our diversity as a community and celebrating many of our most iconic landmarks.

"We thank all the participants for their positive interaction and participation, and for their dedication and eagerness to benefit from this initiative, and adopt sports and physical activity as a part of their daily lifestyle. We also thank them for their commitment to the safety protocols at all events, which contributed greatly towards the success of DFC 2020, and created awareness about both the need to stay fit as well as the importance of adhering to all safety precautions."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: "Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 was a resounding success thanks to the people who supported the initiative and the participants who committed to 30x30. This year's action-packed Calendar of virtual and physical events delivered on our promise to encourage an all-inclusive participation. The diverse range of easily accessible fitness and wellness activities on offer, complemented by a robust programme of virtual sessions, offered even more flexibility than previous editions of the Challenge, ensuring all individuals can stay connected and motivated throughout the month – wherever they are, whenever they like; whether at home or in safe, socially distanced settings.

"The positive results of the fourth edition is testament to the dedication and hard work of all involved, including our sponsors and partners, without whose support the Dubai Fitness Challenge would not have been able to achieve the success it has seen. It doesn't end after 30 days. As we look ahead to 2021 and beyond, I am filled with optimism, and I hope all will continue to practice their new healthy lifestyles and maintain a focus on their fitness and wellbeing. The Challenge is about creating a long-term impact, essentially encouraging an overall lifestyle change for those who take part."

Inspiring participants to instill wellness-focused habits that have the potential to transform into longer-lasting lifestyle shifts, the Dubai Fitness Challenge’s always-on fitness companions will continue to be made available to help users keep up the pace beyond the 30-day period. Online classes and virtual sessions, as well as the Challenge’s virtual content hubs, "Find Your 30" and "City is a Gym", will continue to be live on the programme’s website and can be accessed for free anytime, anywhere.

Organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, the success of the fourth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge has been made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors and partners including DP World, Emirates NBD and Mai Dubai, Dubai Chamber, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Municipality, Emirates, Fitbit, Etisalat and Shamal – Kite Beach, Arabian Radio Network (ARN), Aster Hospitals and Clinics, Barakat, Daman, IMG World of Adventures, Sun and Sand Sports, Shield ME and Talabat, Event Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Police, Ministry of education and Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).