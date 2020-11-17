Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 welcomes participants for the first-of-its-kind cycling event Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) Dubai Fitness Challenge, DFC, 2020 is set to welcome residents and visitors for the first-of-its-kind cycling event this Friday, 20 November, as Dubai Ride sees a section of the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Road turn into a cycling track. The non-competitive, free-to-enter, community event will see participants set off on a once-in-a-lifetime bike ride along two distinct routes - with the longer route including the city’s main artery, passing a number of the city’s iconic buildings.

A 4km family-friendly, fun ride is open to participants as young as five years old. An extended, 14km open ride is designed to motivate cycling enthusiasts aged 13 years or older to take on an exciting new challenge. Participants can cycle at their own pace, and register for either of the two routes at their nominated check-in time. People of determination are welcome to participate in either route and should email ambassadors@linkviva.com to arrange their entry.

The 4km Family Route will commence close to The Dubai Mall Cinema Parking entrance, taking riders around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai. Participants will mark a full circle around Souk Al Bahar, The Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa, before finally heading back to the finishing point.

The 14km Sheikh Zayed Road Route will take participants along a loop of the main highway, between Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC, and Safa Park. For the first time in history, both directions of the highway will be open for cyclists only. Participants will receive their allocated starting point based on their allotted check-in time.

Commenting on the event, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai sports Council, said: "Driven by the visionary ambition of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate is focused on creating urban environments that enable active travel, developing dedicated infrastructure to promote cycling and sustaining a collective culture where more and more people want to cycle for leisure, health and everyday travel. Dubai Fitness Challenge, as the city’s foremost fitness initiative, takes this ambition one step further with the first-ever Dubai Ride. The event sets out to develop long-term behaviour change, improve the health of the nation, and ensure people are regularly active."

Inviting the city to mark a new milestone in their fitness journey, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, DFRE, commented: "Fuelled by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate is well on its way to adopting the global best practices, and safety and security measures required to develop a bicycle-friendly infrastructure.

Dubai Ride 2020 marks a significant step towards achieving this milestone, celebrating the increasingly important role of cycling in fostering a positive community culture, promoting environmental sustainability, and further enhancing the health of the nation. We encourage everyone to join us and share the joy, fun and freedom that cycling offers. Whatever your age and however you choose to move, even a short ride can make a big difference."

Speed limits will be set throughout the stretch to ensure public health and safety, closely monitored by race marshals. These will also ensure social distancing guidelines are strictly being followed between cyclists. No backpacks will be allowed on the cycling routes. Water stations will be available at regular intervals along both routes, thanks to Mai Dubai.

It’s important to plan ahead for this historic event. All cyclists must be able to competently cycle a minimum distance of 4km, bring their own bike and helmet, and wear a face mask. Every rider must register to participate in the ride at www.dubairide.com and receive confirmation to take part on the exclusive circuits.

Participants must collect their riding bibs at Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel Hall 3 on Wednesday, 18 November and Thursday, 19 November, from 3pm to 11pm. A copy of their email confirmation is essential for bib collection.

On event day, free parking will be available throughout the area. Participants will be sent details on their allocated parking area prior to the event, based on their allotted check-in times. Bikes must be mounted to the back of, or inside your car - ensuring no mounts are placed at the top of the vehicle, to be able to access the car parks. Special parking areas have been allocated for People of Determination at the Swissôtel Al Murooj, Downtown Dubai.

