Dubai Fitness Challenge returns for its fifth edition on 29th October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), an initiative of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, is all set to return to the city for its fifth annual edition from 29th October to 27th November 2021.

Featuring an incredible line-up of events to be held across the emirate, the Challenge encourages Dubai’s residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days.

The fifth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will bring friends, families, colleagues and communities together to improve their health and wellbeing and enjoy the outdoors.

Its packed Calendar of fitness events and activities this year include Fitness Villages at Kite Beach and Expo 2020 Dubai, and the much-awaited return of Dubai Run and Dubai Ride.

Further details, including registration information and the full line-up for Dubai Fitness Challenge, will be released over the coming weeks. With expectations of more than one million residents and visitors taking part in this year’s Challenge, everyone planning to participate is encouraged to start setting their fitness and health goals now, and visit the Dubai Fitness Challenge website for inspiration and updates.