Dubai Fitness Challenge to begin on 30th October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) Dubai Fitness Challenge, DFC, the city’s flagship fitness initiative championed by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, is returning for its fourth edition from 30th October to 28th November, 2020.

Featuring an exciting mix of virtual and physical events and activities, this year’s programme will have in place the highest standards of safety precautions and social distancing measures to ensure that Dubai’s residents and visitors can stay connected as they commit to 30 minutes of daily physical activity for the 30 days.

Throughout the month, an inspiring Calendar of events, sports, health and wellness programmes and virtual sessions will be available to make fitness accessible and easy for all to complete their 30 days of physical activity.

The DFC welcomes the whole city to find the motivation to keep moving, discover their passion for fitness and embark on a truly holistic wellness journey, regardless of age, ability, interest, fitness level or location preference.

Further details, including registration information and the full line-up will be released in the coming weeks. Participants are encouraged to set goals prior to the initiative’s kick-off and register on the DFC website.

All events and activities will be held in accordance with the Dubai Government health and safety guidelines.