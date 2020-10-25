UrduPoint.com
Dubai Fitness Challenge To Turn Entire City Into Running Track

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:15 PM

Dubai Fitness Challenge to turn entire city into running track

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) The Dubai Fitness Challenge, DFC, is bringing the largest citywide fun run to residents and visitors with Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, in association with Fitbit and Cigna.

On 27th November, the entire city will become a personalised running track for all ages, abilities and fitness levels, offering new reasons to join the flagship fitness movement launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman the Executive Council of Dubai.

The entire public, from young adults, teenagers, families, older residents and people of determination, are invited to celebrate their new personal bests with the Dubai Run. Registration is open on www.dubairun.com.

Run, jog or walk along your preferred route, distance, location and starting time with friends and family, and have fun. From Jebel Ali to Jumeirah; Downtown to Dubai Creek - the track is yours to choose, in any community or neighbourhood.

To help first-time and routine runners put their best foot forward for the Dubai Run, DFC is launching six 28-day training programmes that have been specially designed by some of the region’s leading professional coaches and athletes.

Coaches include Manal Rostom, Tania Lolla Kaddoura, Abdullah bin Hajjar, Luke Mathews, Lee Ryan and Luke Gaffney.

The training programmes will be available on the Dubai Run website and provide expert support and mentoring to get you ready to run Dubai. The programmes feature a variety of step-by-step fitness guides for all levels - regardless of whether you’re looking to kick-start your running journey with a 2km course, mastering a 5km run or taking on a 10km challenge.

DFC is committed to creating a safe environment for all to be physically active. Public health and safety will remain paramount throughout the programme, with individuals advised to ensure all runs strictly follow preventative regulations, as issued by the Dubai government, including social distancing.

