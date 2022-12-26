UrduPoint.com

Dubai Foundation For Women & Children Inks Cooperation Agreement With J5 RIMAL Hotels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks cooperation agreement with J5 RIMAL Hotels

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2022) The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has signed a partnership agreement with J5 RIMAL Hotels to boost their cooperation and coordinate their efforts to protect women’s and children’s rights.

The agreement was signed by Ibrahim Owghan, Director of Corporate Support, and Kinan Al Ghraoui, CEO, J5 RIMAL Hotels, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, J5 RIMAL Hotels will offer free safe accommodation for some cases in addition to a variety of hospitality training programmes in order to empower them. Furthermore, the hotel will provide some women and children with daily basic needs and will also donate part of its earnings to the foundation.

As per the agreement, the J5 RIMAL Hotels, according to their employment policies, will provide women, nominated by the foundation, with adequate employment opportunities.

It will also sponsor a package of activities organised by the foundation throughout the year.

Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri stressed that this agreement reaffirms the foundation’s strong presence and its effective role in supporting humanitarian cases and extending helping hand to those in need in accordance with the best international practices and in line with the directives of the UAE wise leadership.

For his part, Kinan Al Ghraoui noted that this agreement will not only promote effective collaboration between the two entities but will also help them realize their shared objectives as well as the government's goal of extending humanitarian aid to all disadvantaged groups.

