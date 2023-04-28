Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Al Ameen Service to enhance cooperation in security awareness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) Driven by its commitment to improving the quality of life and ensuring the security and safety of all members of society, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Ameen Service.

The partnership not only strengthen collaboration between the two entities to raise community awareness, but will also help create a safer environment by implementing effective principles to combat negative phenomena. The agreement will also help the Foundation and Al Ameen achieve their shared goals and continue their positive impact on the community.

The MoU was signed by Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Foundation, and Omar Al Falasi, General Supervisor of Al Ameen Service.

The two sides agreed to collaborate in tackling crucial topics and matters with the objective of raising public awareness. Their efforts will concentrate on enhancing security awareness, supplying educational materials for kids and families, and initiating awareness drives to mitigate adverse social issues. The MoU will serve as a blueprint for their combined endeavours towards promoting safety and security within the society.

Al Mansouri stressed that the MoU comes in line with the initiatives and commitments taken on by the Foundation to increase community awareness, bridge the gap between community members and official entities, and offer tailored programs within communities to reach the public and challenge traditional and stereotypical barriers.

She stated that the foundation's goals and approach are in harmony with the objectives of Al Ameen Service, which operates 24/7 to gather security information and strives to create a safer environment to promote sustainable growth for society. Also, communicating with all members of the community by establishing safe, direct, and confidential communication channels.

Al Mansouri emphasised that the collaboration will facilitate the sharing of expertise and experiences and open up new opportunities in the implementation of effective practices, leading to the realization of desired goals and aspirations.

The two sides also established a virtual support group, where parents can come together to learn about Al Ameen services and communicate their knowledge to others. The two sides have also pledged to increase their collaboration with Al Ameen in the fields of awareness and marketing, while ensuring that Al Ameen’s reporting line remains open and accessible to the public for reporting any concerning behaviour.