Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children marks World Day for Safety and Health at Work

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organised a training workshop for the employees of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) to raise awareness of occupational safety and prevent workplace accidents that may negatively impact mental health.

The workshop, which took place to mark World Day for Safety and Health at Work celebrated annually on 28th April, was conducted by Amna Ibrahim Al Mutawa, Psychological Services Manager at DFWAC.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, emphasised their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all employees in the workplace.

She stated that the workshop emphasises their dedication to raising awareness and protecting individuals against workplace accidents and illnesses.

Al Mansouri further stated that they are keen on providing an ideal work environment where staff members are cared for, and health and safety standards are prioritized. By adopting strategies that enhance safety and health systems, the foundation aims to create a work environment that supports employee well-being and promotes continuous improvement.

