Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises meeting for external clients

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) conducted a meeting for external clients from diverse nationalities to discuss strategies and implementable solutions that would enhance and improve the efficacy of care and rehabilitation services offered by the foundation to those who need them.

The meeting touched on the strengths and weaknesses of the current services provided and highlighted areas for enhancement and development. The meeting also aimed to gather valuable feedback and personal experiences from the clients to address and overcome any obstacles and challenges facing them.

The event was attended by Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, along with directors and employees of the concerned departments.

Al Mansouri emphasised that the meeting sought to understand the client’s needs and offer them a significant role in decision-making and policy formulation. She further said that the meeting, sparked by the client’s insights and challenges, underscores DFWAC's commitment to listening to their needs and suggestions, fostering service promotion and development, and turning them into a reality.