Dubai Foundation for Women and Children takes part in UAE Innovates 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has announced its participation in the 8th edition of the UAE Innovation Month, themed “UAE Innovates 2023”.

This premier event, known as one of the largest of its kind in the country, is aimed at fostering a culture of innovation and recognising the contributions of innovators from all walks of life, including individuals, society, and institutions.0

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, stressed that the impressive progress in the area of innovation was a result of its relationship with the advancement of human beings, which the wise leadership deemed the key to a sustainable innovative future.

Al Mansouri stated that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has fuelled these aspirations with the launch of the National Strategy for Innovation, aiming to make the UAE one of the world's most innovative nations and elevating the bar of ambitions to new heights.

She emphasised that DFWAC's involvement in Innovation Month reflects its commitment to embodying the vision of the UAE's leadership, which is striving to establish the country as a world leader in innovation. The Foundation places a high value on cultivating an innovative culture and modernising its operations to make a meaningful impact on advancing society, as it views innovation as a critical aspect of its humanitarian and social efforts, she said.

Over the course of the event, the foundation will showcase its innovative animal-assisted psychotherapy programme, aimed at enhancing the social and psychological well-being of children and adults who have experienced trauma or negative events such as illness, violence, abuse, and exploitation.

The foundation will also showcase its humanitarian initiative developed to improve mobile rehabilitation services, which target victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking, and aim to provide prompt response and easy access to clients via home, school, or community visits.

Additionally, the Foundation will highlight its innovative initiative aimed at enhancing treatment services by offering women and children access to psychological and social therapy sessions remotely through specialized technical platforms.

The DFWAC's smart app for People of Determination will stand out during the UAE Innovation Month, having won the Best Smart Application award in 2021. It shines among the best entities in accessibility assessment results, providing essential support for the needs of individuals with determination. The application boasts an impressive level of innovative electronic content.