Dubai Free Zones implement remote working

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Dubai Free Zones Council, DFZC, announced that all free zones in the emirate have put in place remote working for 95 percent of their staffs, in line with the directives of the Federal and local authorities in a bid to maintain business continuity, while also ensuring the safety and security of employees.

Aligned with the best international practices currently being implemented across Dubai, the free zones are keen to provide a smooth and seamless experience for their business partners and foreign investors during this period.

The remote working mechanism reflects the keenness of free zones in leveraging electronic and smart applications, to maintain the customer experience and the highest standards of quality and excellence.

"The challenging times we are all going through now will come to an end, thanks to the efforts and intensive measures that many governments and international organisations are engaged in, as well as the UAE, with the guidance of our wise leadership.

DFZC is seeking to ensure the highest standards of safety, security and excellence, followed internationally. By monitoring and limiting the economic impact, by introducing initiatives that will provide exceptional support to companies operating in the free zones, we are confident our collective efforts will protect the free zone community in Dubai from the adverse impacts of this scenario," said Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, DFZC Secretary-General.

He praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DFZC, for his directives to ensure that the free zones continue to meet expectations in maintaining Dubai’s status as a leading business hub.