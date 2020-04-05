UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Free Zones Implement Remote Working

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Free Zones implement remote working

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Dubai Free Zones Council, DFZC, announced that all free zones in the emirate have put in place remote working for 95 percent of their staffs, in line with the directives of the Federal and local authorities in a bid to maintain business continuity, while also ensuring the safety and security of employees.

Aligned with the best international practices currently being implemented across Dubai, the free zones are keen to provide a smooth and seamless experience for their business partners and foreign investors during this period.

The remote working mechanism reflects the keenness of free zones in leveraging electronic and smart applications, to maintain the customer experience and the highest standards of quality and excellence.

"The challenging times we are all going through now will come to an end, thanks to the efforts and intensive measures that many governments and international organisations are engaged in, as well as the UAE, with the guidance of our wise leadership.

DFZC is seeking to ensure the highest standards of safety, security and excellence, followed internationally. By monitoring and limiting the economic impact, by introducing initiatives that will provide exceptional support to companies operating in the free zones, we are confident our collective efforts will protect the free zone community in Dubai from the adverse impacts of this scenario," said Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, DFZC Secretary-General.

He praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DFZC, for his directives to ensure that the free zones continue to meet expectations in maintaining Dubai’s status as a leading business hub.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Hub All From Best

Recent Stories

Palestine registers nine new COVID-19 cases, total ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Government Workshop launches second session ..

21 minutes ago

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Aqaba, Jordan

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber urges property owners to reschedul ..

51 minutes ago

Philippines announces 8 new coronavirus deaths, 15 ..

2 hours ago

KIZAD signs AED55 million deal with India’s larg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.