Dubai further expands free vaccination drive in partnership with private sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced today that 17 private healthcare service providers will now provide vaccination services to the community in addition to all DHA vaccination centres.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said: "The vaccines will continue to be provided free-of-cost. Extending the vaccination drive in partnership with private healthcare providers aims to expand capacity and enhance access and convenience for the public. The private health sector is a key partner in our drive to ensure excellence in patient-centred care."

Apart from citizens and Dubai residence holders, GCC nationals who have an Emirates ID and elderly residents above 60 years who live in Dubai but have a residency of another emirate can also receive the vaccine.

To book an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should download the DHA app. Those above 60 years can call 800 342 to book an appointment.

For private health sector facilities, customers must directly contact the facility of their choice to book the vaccine.

The two vaccines presently available are: Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm.

All those who are scheduled to receive the second dose of their Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to receive it. Their appointment will be either in Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre or Al Twar Dialysis Centre.

DHA Vaccination Centres Vaccine type One Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Pfizer-BioNTech Al Barsha Health Centre Pfizer-BioNTech Za'abeel Health Centre Pfizer-BioNTech Al Mankhool Health Centre Sinopharm Al Safa Health Centre Sinopharm Dubai Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Pfizer-BioNTech Al Barsha Hall Vaccination Centre Pfizer-BioNTech Nadd Al Hamar Health Centre Sinopharm Al Twar Health Centre Sinopharm Al Mizhar Health Centre Pfizer-BioNTech Uptown Occupational Health Screening Centre Pfizer-BioNTech Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre - After 10th of May Pfizer-BioNTech Al Twar Dialysis Centre - After 10th of May Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine type Private Health Centres for COVID-19 Vaccination: Sinopharm Al Futtaim Health Hub Sinopharm AL GARHOUD PRIVATE HOSPITAL LLC Sinopharm AL ZAHRA HOSPITAL Sinopharm American Hospital Sinopharm Aster Hospital Sinopharm Burjeel Hospital Sinopharm CANADIAN SPECIALIST HOSPITAL Sinopharm Emirates Hospital, Jumeirah Sinopharm INTERNATIONAL MODERN HOSPITAL Sinopharm Kings College Hospital Sinopharm MEDCARE ORTHOPAEDICS & SPINE HOSPITAL Sinopharm MEDICLINIC Sinopharm NMC Royal Hospital Sinopharm PRIME HOSPITAL L.

L.C Sinopharm Saudi German Hospital Sinopharm Valiant Healthcare L.L.C.

Sinopharm VIP Doctor 247 DMCC Al Khaja added that in addition to all these centres, DHA and Mohammed bin Rashid University for Health Sciences ( MBRU) are continuing their Wellness on Wheels initiative which features two mobile clinics that provide vaccination to the elderly, labourers and underprivileged members of society. DHA also has a mobile vaccination drive in place for government agencies.

Additionally, DHA is providing home vaccination services in cooperation with Dubai Ambulance Corporation and Community Development Authority.

She added that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is also available at the Dubai Parks Health Centre and the Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital.