Dubai Future Academy A Knowledge Hub That Fosters Best Minds, Talent For Future

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Academy stressed the importance of elevating the level of courses and training programmes organised and hosted by the academy to promote scientific and future-related knowledge dissemination in various fields, and strengthen its role as a knowledge hub for those creating the future.

They also discussed the need to involve all segments of the society in the UAE, ranging from government leaders to school and university students.

During its first meeting, the Board of Trustees reviewed the academy's current and future programmes and strategies and stressed the importance of concerted efforts and enhanced cooperation with the government and private entities to prepare a generation of leaders to contribute to the design of various future sectors.

The members also reviewed a range of proposals for educational programmes and training courses the academy plans to launch this year, as part of its ongoing efforts to prepare talent for vital sectors in Dubai, the UAE, and the region.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Academy, highlighted that the areas in focus need to be identified by their target audience, allowing the academy to employ the best methods of delivery.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, stressed the importance of conducting in-depth studies that enable private and government sectors to face future challenges.

Dr. Khawla Al Kaabi, CEO of Innovation, Assistant Professor at the UAE University, pointed out the importance of monitoring the successful impact of the Dubai Future Academy's initiatives and programmes, while utilising the extensive partner network from the public and private sector, and the educational and academic institutions to enhance the experience of participants.

Fadi Ghandour, founder of Aramex, Executive chairman of "Wamda Capital", pointed out the importance of leveraging world-class expertise in the future, focusing on countries that have made significant leaps in technology and innovation from around the world.

Dr. Joseph Ayoun, President of the Northeastern University in Boston, stressed the role of the Dubai Future Academy in determining the quality of talent needed in Dubai and the UAE and preparing educational curricula in line with the highest international standards.

The meeting was also attended by Sebastian Thrun, founder of "Udacity" and Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University, and Tom Fletcher, a former author and former diplomat.

