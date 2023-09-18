Dubai Future Academy launches 10 Foresight courses and training programmes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) Dubai Future academy (DFAc), an initiative led by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), announced the hosting of ten specialist courses and programmes in the coming four months.

The courses are part of a capacity-building drive targeting mid to senior management government employees, with top local and global experts, speakers, and future shapers participating. The courses will empower more than 500 participants with crucial skills and tools for foresight and future shaping.

The courses will cover several key themes, including Strategic Foresight - leading in an uncertain and fast-changing world, Methods to Develop Scenario Content, Transformative Futures, Design Thinking, Futures Literacy, generative artificial intelligence (AI), the Future of the Circular Economy and Sustainability, Innovation Foresight, the Future of Emerging Technologies, and Disruption Futures.

Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO at DFF, said, “Launching these diverse training courses aligns with DFAc's commitment to spreading future-oriented knowledge. The agenda introduces important global trends and opportunities, while enhancing participants' forecasting capacities and professional skills, among them: strategic foresight, scenario planning, futures literacy, long-term thinking and anticipatory systems.

“DFAc offers a knowledge platform that attracts top local and global experts to share their profound expertise and experience in forecasting and shaping the future. DFAc's efforts are rooted in its role in nurturing future skills across disciplines, which helps position Dubai as a global hub for fostering innovation, spreading knowledge, and shaping the future.”