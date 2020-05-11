UrduPoint.com
Dubai Future Academy Launches ‘Empower Yourself’ Initiative

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Dubai Future Academy, DFA, an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation, has launched "Empower Yourself", an online directory targeting frontline workers to upskill and transform their capabilities, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative is in partnership with Maharat Min Google, Edraak and LinkedIn, said a statement by the academy.

With options for both self-learning via online courses, and opportunities for frontline employees to work with the government to upskill themselves in the vital skills they require, the online directory includes a list of certified courses covering important technical and interpersonal skills to support their career growth.

Skills include; digital literacy, personal development, research and analysis, creativity and innovation, and project management.

Commenting on the initiative, Saeed Al Gergawi, Head of Dubai Future Academy, emphasised that initiative aims to support the national efforts to tackle global challenges presented amid the crisis.

"This initiative constitutes a new step in the academy’s journey to empower tomorrow's leaders with the skills needed in sectors that are undergoing rapid transformations.

Al Gergawi added, "Dubai Future Academy is keen to provide the necessary tools to develop future skills and provide a unique opportunity for the widest segment of society to keep pace with the accelerating digital transformation process. Moreover, it’s a programme that seeks to establish forward-thinking and advance practical experiences by developing personal and technical skills, and allow participants to develop their career."

The initiative comprises four main categories and a dropdown list of course titles that include digital literacy, personal development, career development and business and finance.

The directory is open and accessible to all members of society through Dubai Future Academy’s website (https://www.dubaifutureacademy.ae/empower-yourself/).

