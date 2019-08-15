UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Future Council For Blockchain Holds Second Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 12:15 AM

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) Smart Dubai hosted recently the second meeting of the Dubai Future Council for Blockchain at its offices in the Dubai Design District, bringing together local and global decision-makers from various government departments and private companies with a strong interest in smart city technologies.

Chaired by Smart Dubai’s Director-General, Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, the council was formed by the Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, and held its inaugural meeting on 2nd April, 2019. It is part of the "Dubai Future Councils" initiative, launched at the beginning of 2019 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the DFF’s board of Trustees, to find innovative solutions for strategic sectors and forecast their future over the next 50 years.

Dr. Aisha said, "Blockchain is one of the most promising technologies to appear on the world stage in recent years and Dubai has already made remarkable accomplishments in the sector, launching a blockchain strategy and hosting international blockchain conferences that bring together influential international experts."

"The ‘Dubai Future Councils’ initiative is another milestone to be added to Dubai’s journey towards excellence and future leadership," she added.

Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, serves as the Vice Chair of the Dubai Future Council for Blockchain, which also brings together Dr. Abdulla Kablan, Tech Entrepreneur, blockchain and AI Expert; Dr.

Marwan Al Zarouni, Senior Director of Information Services at the Dubai Electronic Security Centre and CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Centre; Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of FinTech Hive – DIFC; Asim Janjua, Design and Innovation Expert; Joseph Lubin, Co-Founder of ConsenSys; Kamran Shahin, Vice President and Head of Blockchain Product Development & Innovation for Mastercard MENA; Ola Doudin, CEO at BitOasis; Miguel Rio Tinto, Group CIO at Emirates NBD; Muhammed Mekki, Founding Partner at AstroLabs; Olivier Leblan, Group Chief Information Officer at Chalhoub Group; and Faisal Al Hawi, Smart Dubai’s Product Manager for Blockchain and Trust Services, serves as the council’s Coordinator.

"Blockchain technology is undoubtedly one of the most prominent breakthroughs of the past few years with a massive potential to transform many aspects of everyday life for individuals, organisations and governments alike. And unlike other places around the world, the UAE, and Dubai, in particular, have embraced blockchain early on," Lootah said.

At its second meeting, the Dubai Future Council for Blockchain presented and approved three initiatives for 2019, the first of which will be a report on Dubai’s Cryptocurrency Positioning. The second initiative is the Dubai Blockchain Implementation Policy and the third initiative is the Future Landscape Report for Blockchain in Dubai.

The meeting’s agenda included agreeing on the formation of working groups for these initiatives, as well as setting high-level delivery plans for each of them.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Dubai Rashid Cryptocurrency April 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

2 hours ago

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

3 hours ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

3 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

5 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.