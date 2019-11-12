Dubai Future Council for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem engages community to promote start-up culture

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) The Dubai Future Council for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem, part of the Dubai Future Council, held a meeting to discuss ways to involve the community in shaping an integrated network to support entrepreneurs and innovators to establish their start-ups and launch new projects that significantly contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The meeting, held at AREA 2071, drew the participation of more than 150 government and private sector entities. Members of the council and representatives of entities of both sectors, attendees from international organisations, educational institutions, free zones, venture capitalists, and the investment sector keen to support the innovation ecosystem at the national and international levels also joined the meeting to share their views.

During the closed session, Abdulla Bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, presented several government initiatives aimed at creating an enabling environment for innovation, including the Regulations Lab that seeks to establish a robust legislative framework for developing, testing and implementing ideas of the future.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said that the main mission of the Dubai Future Council for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem is to provide a platform to study and design supportive mechanisms for innovators and entrepreneurs in Dubai and the wider UAE.

The council also seeks to build national capacities and attract global talent to develop future industries, generate new ideas and launch innovative projects.

The participants discussed several proposals to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors in translating the ideas of innovators into reality and encouraging entrepreneurs to launch new projects that support the economic model in the future based on knowledge and innovation.

Launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Dubai Future Council for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem focuses on the implementation of seven key themes for this vital sector, including supporting and financing innovative ideas and projects, highlighting success stories, promoting awareness over the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship, collaborating with government and private sector entities, investment programmes and international funds, encouraging an entrepreneurial mindset among diverse segments of the society, partnering with academic institutions to leverage the creative ideas of students and fresh graduates, and motivating students to embrace entrepreneurship.