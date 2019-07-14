Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being discusses innovative health initiatives and projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) The Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being, one of the 13 Dubai Future Councils, reaffirmed that Dubai is on the correct path to achieve the strategic goals and vision of the UAE to reach a sustainable future in smart healthcare.

The council commended the achievements of the Dubai healthcare sector in the last few years, during its second meeting, which was chaired by Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority.

During the meeting, the council members discussed the initiatives and projects that seek to enhance Dubai’s healthcare sector and create an innovative modern healthcare model that meets the needs of the residents of Dubai, finds solutions to future challenges and adopts the latest international smart applications and technologies to provide residents with quality services that will ultimately improve their quality of life.

"The Dubai Future Council for Health and Wellbeing is moving steadily towards achieving the goal of creating a healthy future for generations to come. This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Principle Eight of ‘The Eight Principles of Dubai’, ‘We care about future generations’," said Al Qutami.

The council also discussed a number of projects and smart initiatives, including the Genome Project, where members discussed the laws and policies needed to provide patients with the best possible treatment.

The council also discussed smart applications that aim to serve those who are visually impaired, the use of AI in diagnosing retinopathy amongst diabetics, telemedicine, as well as the latest technologies in AI to serve Article Five of the 50-year charter, "A doctor for every citizen".

Al Qutami added that Dubai’s advanced position on the world map reinforces the need to continue to strive for excellence, especially in the health sector.

"This can be achieved through specialised initiatives, investing in human resources, focusing on smart health solutions and by building local and international partnerships," he added.