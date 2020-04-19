Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being discusses ways to combating COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, stressed the importance of partnering with international health authorities and research and academic centres in light of the current coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Al Qutami made this statement during a virtual meeting he chaired with the Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being.

It is important to enhance the health sector’s capabilities by focusing on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, Al Qutami pointed out.

Focusing on monitoring non-communicable diseases and understanding how they develop, especially when they are new strains, are also important, he added.

The Council will be constantly meeting virtually to discuss the local and international updates of COVID-19 and implement the ideas discussed, Al Qutami revealed.

The meeting’s agenda focused on the causes of the fast spread of the virus globally and the role of scientific research in combating this disease.

The Council also discussed the latest technological developments that help fight the disease, such as the convalescent plasma therapy Dubai has begun implementing recently after it was adopted on a national level.

The meeting also discussed three factors that would help fight the spread of the coronavirus, which include the technical factor focusing on how to combat the virus through screenings and proactive diagnostic procedures that relies on smart techniques, programmes and apps.

The second factor, which is the laboratory factor, is concerned with the formation of the virus, its development and understanding the type of its strains, in order to find the optimal ways to limit its spread, and then eliminate it.

The third factor – telemedicine - which the meeting stressed is important in this period as it contributes to reducing the chances of transmission, and minimises pressure on medical personnel’s by reducing unnecessary visits to hospitals and health centres.

The council members stressed that their efforts in the next phase would focus on discussing and implementing local and international guidelines to fight COVID-19.

They emphasised the importance of abiding by decisions and preventive guidelines and procedures especially when it comes to physical distancing and staying home.