UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Future Council For Health And Well-being Discusses Ways To Combating COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being discusses ways to combating COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, stressed the importance of partnering with international health authorities and research and academic centres in light of the current coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Al Qutami made this statement during a virtual meeting he chaired with the Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being.

It is important to enhance the health sector’s capabilities by focusing on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, Al Qutami pointed out.

Focusing on monitoring non-communicable diseases and understanding how they develop, especially when they are new strains, are also important, he added.

The Council will be constantly meeting virtually to discuss the local and international updates of COVID-19 and implement the ideas discussed, Al Qutami revealed.

The meeting’s agenda focused on the causes of the fast spread of the virus globally and the role of scientific research in combating this disease.

The Council also discussed the latest technological developments that help fight the disease, such as the convalescent plasma therapy Dubai has begun implementing recently after it was adopted on a national level.

The meeting also discussed three factors that would help fight the spread of the coronavirus, which include the technical factor focusing on how to combat the virus through screenings and proactive diagnostic procedures that relies on smart techniques, programmes and apps.

The second factor, which is the laboratory factor, is concerned with the formation of the virus, its development and understanding the type of its strains, in order to find the optimal ways to limit its spread, and then eliminate it.

The third factor – telemedicine - which the meeting stressed is important in this period as it contributes to reducing the chances of transmission, and minimises pressure on medical personnel’s by reducing unnecessary visits to hospitals and health centres.

The council members stressed that their efforts in the next phase would focus on discussing and implementing local and international guidelines to fight COVID-19.

They emphasised the importance of abiding by decisions and preventive guidelines and procedures especially when it comes to physical distancing and staying home.

Related Topics

Dubai National University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

21 minutes ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber assists private sector deal with COV ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage digitally celebrate ..

36 minutes ago

The &#039;10 million meals&#039; campaign compleme ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.