Dubai Future Council for Transportation examines self-driving practices

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) The Dubai Future Council for Transportation has met to discuss trends of transportation infrastructure and measures ought to be embraced by cities as part of their efforts for addressing future transportation needs. It also examined the practices of some cities, such as Oslo, and their expectations of the future of self-driving transport.

The council also reviewed the portfolio of projects discussed in the first meeting namely driverless vehicles, autonomous technology, smart systems, new models for encouraging public and shared transport, sustainable transit means, global transportation trends, and future transportation projects Dubai is considering. Discussions also covered opportunities and threats of transportation, priorities of building Dubai future transportation, and preparations for the final meeting of the Council this year.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority,RTA, and Chairman of Dubai Future Council for Transportation, has chaired the third meeting of the council in the presence of council members as well as a cluster of local and global future fore-sighting experts.

Al Tayer praised ideas and initiatives proposed by members echoing the directives of leaders to envision the future, identify future challenges, and keep pace with the evolution of the transportation industry. "Innovation and future-shaping have become key demands for countries with robust economies. Such considerations have become key drivers of a growing and sustainable economy built on technology and knowledge," he said.

Dubai Future Council of Transportation is one of 13 councils forming Dubai Future Councils overseen by Dubai Future Foundation.