Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its fifth meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Dubai Future Council on Energy, chaired its fifth meeting at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, headquarters.

This Council is one of Dubai Future Councils that were launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and enacted by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, DFF.

Dubai Future Councils were launched as a futuristic platform dedicated to keeping abreast of global trends, anticipating the future and shaping the future of Dubai’s key sectors over the next 50 years.

During the meeting, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer highlighted the global challenges facing the energy sector mainly climate change with world increase in water scarcity, and security of energy supply with increased utilisation of disruptive technologies and threat of cyber-attacks.

Al Tayer tackled the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the importance of localising materials and supply chains due to fluctuations in production and investment in global markets, and the increasing importance of digitalisation and emerging technologies in the energy sector as well as other sectors.

"Dubai’s main energy direction is in line with the directives of the wise leadership to expand clean energy projects, rely on the 4th industrial revolution and digitisation, achieving globally leading levels of infrastructure according to the highest levels of reliability, efficiency and availability, and achieving leading results in the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy," said Al Tayer. "We strive to accelerate investments in Disruptive Technologies, advanced R&D, smart grids, energy storage, IoT, AI, energy efficiency, cybersecurity, robotics, and building national capacities."

Dubai Future Councils are supervised by Dubai Future Foundation and aim to look into the future of Dubai’s vital key sectors. The Councils include an elite of experts and specialists in exploring the future, and leaders from the public and private sectors both locally and globally. The Councils focus on promoting knowledge and expertise sharing to find efficient solutions to different challenges and launching national initiatives and strategies to explore existing and future opportunities.