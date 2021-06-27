Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Dubai Future Council on Energy, chaired the seventh council’s meeting, which was organised virtually.

This Council is one of Dubai Future Councils that were launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and enacted by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

The main objective of these Councils is to support the shaping of the future of Dubai in key sectors.

Dubai Future Council on Energy’s mandate is to explore the future of energy, and identify opportunities to transform Dubai into a sustainable ecosystem powered by clean energy.

During the meeting, Al Tayer sais, "Dubai’s main energy direction is in line with the wise leadership directives. It includes expanding the use of clean energy and employing digital transformation, smart grids, the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies, for their impact on the energy and water sectors.

"

Al Tayer highlighted Dubai’s pioneering and innovative initiatives and projects. These include developing renewable energy projects and supporting research and development in line with Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The meeting included a presentation by Dr. Saif Al Mehairi, VP R&D at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), on the green hydrogen project which is one of the initiatives of DEWA that support the council's objectives.

DEWA has set up the Green Hydrogen facility at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to anticipate and shape the future towards a green economy. This pilot project is the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa to produce eco-friendly hydrogen using renewable energy.

Dubai Future Councils are supervised by Dubai Future Foundation and aim to look into the future of Dubai’s vital key sectors. The Councils include an elite of experts and specialists specialised in exploring the future, and public and private sectors’ leaders both locally and globally.