DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Dubai Future Council on Energy chaired its fourth meeting at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) at the R&D center of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The Council is one of Dubai Future Councils that were launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and enacted by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of The board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

Dubai Future Councils were launched as a futuristic platform dedicated to keeping abreast of global trends, prospecting the future and development of Dubai’s key sectors over the next 50 years.

They are supervised by Dubai Future Foundation and aim to look into the future of Dubai’s vital key sectors.

The Councils include an elite of experts and specialists specialising in exploring the future, and public and private sectors’ leaders both locally and globally. They focus on promoting knowledge and expertise sharing to find efficient solutions to different challenges, launching national initiatives and strategies to explore existing and future opportunities.

During the meeting, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer and the council's members reviewed and approved the Dubai Future Council on Energy Year 1 Report.

The meeting included an overview on the R&D Center and DEWA’s efforts in this field. The R&D Centre will focus on four key operations: producing electricity from solar power, integration of smart grids, energy efficiency, and water.