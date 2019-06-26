Dubai Future Council reviews transportation mobility initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The Dubai Future Council for Transportation has reviewed future initiatives introduced by Dubai's Road and Transport Authority, RTA, in addition to ideas and practices of several international cities, as well as future transport initiatives and proposals across the world.

This came during the second meeting of the Dubai Future Council for Transportation, led by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, and Chairman of the Council. A host of RTA board members, as well as local and global transportation experts, attended the meeting.

The Council discussed an array of future transportation projects that can be applied in Dubai such as shared transport systems, complete streets concept, smart electric scooters, and the new solo transit pods.

Several submissions were put forward by RTA representatives, including, Laurence Batlle, President of the RATP Dev Executive Board, John Roth, President and Managing Director-General Motors middle East & Africa; and Prof.

Peter Jones, Professor of Transport and Sustainable Development at University College London.

The meeting screened a list of initial projects and initiatives, which will undergo a further study to identify the potentials of future mobility.

Al Tayer praised the ideas and initiatives contributed by the Council's members, adding that they echo the directives of Dubai’s leaders to shape the future of transport, overcome challenges ahead, and keep pace with the successive turn of events of the industry.

"Innovation and forecasting have become key requirements in countries with robust economies as they are becoming key drivers of economic growth and a core ingredient of a sustainable economy driven by technology and knowledge," Al Tayer noted.