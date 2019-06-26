UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Future Council Reviews Transportation Mobility Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

Dubai Future Council reviews transportation mobility initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The Dubai Future Council for Transportation has reviewed future initiatives introduced by Dubai's Road and Transport Authority, RTA, in addition to ideas and practices of several international cities, as well as future transport initiatives and proposals across the world.

This came during the second meeting of the Dubai Future Council for Transportation, led by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, and Chairman of the Council. A host of RTA board members, as well as local and global transportation experts, attended the meeting.

The Council discussed an array of future transportation projects that can be applied in Dubai such as shared transport systems, complete streets concept, smart electric scooters, and the new solo transit pods.

Several submissions were put forward by RTA representatives, including, Laurence Batlle, President of the RATP Dev Executive Board, John Roth, President and Managing Director-General Motors middle East & Africa; and Prof.

Peter Jones, Professor of Transport and Sustainable Development at University College London.

The meeting screened a list of initial projects and initiatives, which will undergo a further study to identify the potentials of future mobility.

Al Tayer praised the ideas and initiatives contributed by the Council's members, adding that they echo the directives of Dubai’s leaders to shape the future of transport, overcome challenges ahead, and keep pace with the successive turn of events of the industry.

"Innovation and forecasting have become key requirements in countries with robust economies as they are becoming key drivers of economic growth and a core ingredient of a sustainable economy driven by technology and knowledge," Al Tayer noted.

Related Topics

World Technology Dubai Road RTA London Middle East Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Bajaur district becomes pioneer in setting up trib ..

2 minutes ago

PPC organizes capacity workshop for government off ..

2 minutes ago

Pak poppy free country despite increased poppy pro ..

2 minutes ago

One clinic of quacks sealed,warning notice issued ..

2 minutes ago

Awareness creating walk against drug addiction hel ..

2 minutes ago

Atif Khan unveiled logo of 33rd National Games ami ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.