Dubai Future Councils highlight challenges and opportunities in upcoming period

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) The annual Ramadan Pioneer Series hosted by the Dubai Future Academy, DFAc, an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, gathered chairmen of Dubai Future Councils, DFC, to discuss the requirements for vital sectors amid the global crisis.

The session highlighted the role of the councils in creating a roadmap for the upcoming period under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Moderated by Saeed Al Marri, Deputy Managing Director of World Government Summit, the session drew the participation of Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department and Chairman of the Dubai Future Council on Talents, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Chairman of the Dubai Future Council on education, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation and Chairman of the Dubai Future Council on Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystems.

Al Falasi said, "Government entities in Dubai are ready for a post COVID19 world, especially in regard to human resources, future jobs, and remote working.

What the world has witnessed over the past few months has made the issue of remote working in the government sector an important matter that will have priority over the coming period."

Dr. Abdulla Al Karam commented, "Today, we are thinking about what the post COVID-19 world will look like, and we are certain that this global crisis has presented a unique opportunity that allowed us to create a positive change in our view of the educational system. What was considered good enough in the past will not suffice moving forward."

Khalfan Belhoul said: "In the upcoming period, Dubai Future Council on Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem will create an integrated approach that provides a set of options to enable business continuity and develop solutions to the most important challenges facing startups and entrepreneurs amid COVID-19."

Dubai Future academy is hosting this year’s Ramadan Pioneer Series under the theme ‘Life After the COVID-19’. Held online for the first time and spread across over 20 sessions, the series aims to bring renowned speakers and experts to understand the implications of the disease across different sectors of society, identify key takeaways and mount a reliable plan of action for future challenges and opportunities.