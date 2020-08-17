Dubai Future Experts Programme concludes fourth module

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The Dubai Future Experts Programme, launched in December 2019 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, concluded its fourth module, which enhances the role of national talents across various government entities in shaping Dubai’s future over the next five decades.

Module four focussed on enhancing the skills of its participants in predicting scenarios and future trends and creating a visual map encompassing key factors that are likely to influence Dubai’s vital sectors over the next 50 years from 2021 to 2071.

The module, titled, "Future Integration and Delivery," was conducted virtually over 21 live sessions divided into five core sessions and 16 supporting sessions. Paul Savo, Professor at Stanford University and Chair of Future Studies at Singularity University, structured the sessions.

Speaking about the initiative, Saeed Al Gergawi, Head of the Dubai Future academy, said that the fourth component of the programme, which was launched as a collaboration between the Dubai Executive Council and the Dubai Future Foundation, focussed on enhancing the skills of its participants through practical work.

"Through identifying the most prominent developments likely to take place in the future, linking the expected scenarios to specific periods, and measuring the rate of progress, this course helped us design strategies that can significantly contribute to the success of Dubai’s government entities in anticipating the future," he said.

"The programme reflects the ambitions of the foundation to empower government employees with the tools and applications necessary to make future foresight an essential element in designing solutions and proactive plans to address challenges," Al Gergawi added.

The module was spread across four phases. In phase one, the participants worked on studying key future sectors that will help shape the future of the Dubai Government classified into 13 fields. In the second phase, the participants focussed on identifying key future trends based on the skills they acquired.

The third phase witnessed forecasting and identifying trends within a 50-year timeline, from 2021 to 2071. In the last phase, the participants studied trends and defined relevant future sectors.

The programme’s participants stressed that the programme was a qualitative addition to their expertise, and enabled them to acquire a set of innovative tools for drafting future scenarios.

Abdalla Al Ali from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, DMCC, stated that his participation in the programme’s fourth phase strengthened his skills in visualising the future based on innovative factors and ideas that can be combined across several sectors. "The programme sharpens the skills of its participants in exploring future opportunities and challenges, adopting innovation at an early stage, and implementing unique initiatives that will enhance Dubai's pioneering global status," he said.

Azza Al Muhairi from the Dubai Airport Free Zone, said, "The programme helped hone our skills and expertise to enable us to implement what we have learnt in our workplaces and contribute to shaping the future of Dubai. During the course, I learnt how to apply a very useful tool called the Delphi Map, which facilitates the collection of opinions and proposals, during brainstorming sessions, and review the main factors or stages that affect the future of Dubai."

Sarah Galadari from the Dubai Healthcare City Authority affirmed that her participation in the programme is a key milestone in her career, as it enabled her to exchange knowledge and experiences with other participants from vital sectors, including healthcare, business and security.

The programme, which extends for a year-and-a-half, involves three stages spread across six months, to enable its participants to qualify as a "Future Analyst" and advance to "Future Executive" and finally to "Future Strategist."

A leading group of experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and CEOs from around the world prepared and presented the programme, in topics related to future scenario planning and projections, future foresight methodology and narrating future stories.