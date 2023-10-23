Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop to explore solutions for the challenges of tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2023) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) hosted a workshop to explore how to inspire the private sector to find creative solutions to challenges facing local industries and transform them into opportunities as part of the Dubai Future Fellowship Programme.

The programme, which was launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of DFF, comprises top innovators, entrepreneurs and academics from the region.

The workshop aimed to build a shared understanding of challenges facing business and society, identify the root causes and reframe them as opportunities. The programme’s members then voted on the issues that could have a positive economic and strategic impact, qualifying them for future analysis and collaboration.

Participants discussed creating innovative solutions to challenges in the sectors of fintech, banking, finance, arts, creative industries, innovation, entrepreneurship, and the growth and expansion of emerging projects in target markets.

Fatma Bujasaim, General Coordinator of the Dubai Future Fellowship Programme, said, “The participation of members of the Dubai Future Fellowship Programme in this workshop reflects how Dubai convenes leaders in fintech, banking, finance, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth. The participants examined challenges in various sectors and explored different opportunities that will shape the future of our city.”

She added, “Dubai continues to attract experts in anticipating the future and engages with pioneers from all sectors, including the private sector. Initiatives such as the Dubai Future Fellowship Programme enhance Dubai's position as a global laboratory for developing proactive solutions and a destination for designers of a sustainable future.

“The programme’s workshops seek to help innovate practical solutions to current and future challenges. They are based on DFF’s system of developing future forecasting tools forged from the ideas of the programme’s members, which stem from extensive experience in various sectors. We strive to provide solutions that build the future and enhance opportunities in Dubai, the region and the world.”

The workshop included a special session addressing how to reduce the gap between future innovations in fintech and discussed the role of future technology in enabling creative industries.

The workshops also included a session on mechanisms for growth, development and expansion of businesses and emerging, small and medium-sized enterprises starting from Dubai, in addition to a session on supporting innovators and entrepreneurs in Dubai by developing an integrated system that keeps pace with their needs, anticipates their requirements, builds their capabilities, and develops their skills by building a comprehensive, vibrant environment to empower owners of emerging projects.

The Dubai Future Fellowship Programme, which launched in April 2023, represents an international network that includes leaders and innovators in government, economic, technological and futuristic sectors. It aims to allow them to contribute to developing and implementing national strategies in Dubai and the UAE.

The programme focuses on sectors including health, education, technology, entrepreneurship, retail, banking, environment, trade, real estate, media and entertainment, law, arts, tourism, hospitality, sports, and space.